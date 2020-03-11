State lawmakers want to fire all members of Santee Cooper’s board in wake of the failed nuclear reactor project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Reforms are moving forward for Santee Cooper at the State House.

The State Senate Finance Committee approved a bill creating those reforms on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, Senators agreed to dump all 12 members off Santee Cooper’s board and reports that a new seven-member board would be appointed by House and Senate leaders and the governor and serve until new, staggered elections could be held.

The board members are being blamed for approving a minority stake in the abandoned nuclear reactor project north of Columbia.

Beaufort Senator Tom Davis says there must be a consequence for that action, which caused the state-owned utility to be $4 billion in debt because of the failed project.

Santee Cooper would have to hold public hearings before raising rates and have utility watchdog agency the Office of Regulatory Staff study the request under the proposal, according to the AP report.

The House is working on its own Santee Cooper reforms. It is looking at requiring the utility to go before regulators for rate increases and fire the public utility’s board and have the new board review the further employment and contract of every senior executive.

By the way, you are still paying for the failed project every month.