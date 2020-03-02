WATCH LIVE | State leaders to discuss preparedness for the potential impact of the Coronavirus Disease

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard plans to hold an Emergency Public Health Meeting on Monday in regards to the Coronavirus.

The meeting will include doctors from local hospitals that specialize in infectious diseases and viruses, but also concerned citizens and other local government officials. This is happening at North Charleston City Hall at 2 p.m.

Governor Henry McMaster also plans to lay out the state’s plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus on Monday. He’s leading a meeting with the South Carolina Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state’s preparedness for the potential impact of the Coronavirus Disease.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Committee consists of “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner’s designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”

At this time, no cases of the Coronavirus Disease have been identified in South Carolina. However, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control still wants to be proactive about how to prepare for possible cases.

Monday’s meeting with Governor Henry McMaster is happening at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center at 10 a.m.