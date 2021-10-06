State legislators approve $92M for SC prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina state legislators approved $92 million for the SC Department of Corrections on Oct. 5.

Without discussion, the Joint Board Review Committee approved the funds which will be allocated to much-needed maintenance and upgrades to prisons statewide. This project marks the largest single-year investment in improving South Carolina corrections facilities.

In its proposal, the SCDC detailed how the money would be allocated with a large portion of the funding going towards cell lock replacement. A complete breakdown of the plan can be found here.

Calls for prison upgrades have been echoing throughout the state for years, most recently following the deadly riot at Lee Corrections Facility in 2018, the most violent prison riot in the United States in the last 25 years.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said these upgrade projects will make South Carolina’s prisons safer for inmates and the staff who work there.

“The department is grateful to the SC General Assembly for recognizing the need to improve and maintain our aging prisons to keep all citizens of South Carolina safe and secure.”