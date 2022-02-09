STATE OF THE ROADS: SC’s transportation leader hopes additional funding will keep projects on track

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is tripling funding efforts and increasing projects as they work to stay ahead of projected growth facing the Palmetto State.

I-26 serves as a pathway for growth, helping to carry South Carolina and its economic engines into the future.

While crews have been hard at work re-paving and maintaining the country’s fourth-largest state highway system, additional construction is in the works for much of the interstate in the coming years – specifically between Charleston and Columbia – where crews will work to widen and enhance the highly-traveled and congested road which stretches from the coast to the mountains.

Leaders with SCDOT said the current construction is part of the state’s 10-year, multi-million-dollar project, which began in 2017, aimed at strengthening interstate travel and road infrastructure statewide.

“We’ve really tripled the amount of road work that we have going on across the state,” said South Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation, Christy Hall.

Lowcountry drivers, like Tara Lowry, said the state’s roads and interstates are a mess. “They’re in awful shape, they have tons of holes in them and cracks and things like that,” she said. “My car easily gets torn up.”

Secretary Hall said it’s something the department has been working on over the past several years.

“We’ve tackled more than 700 miles of rural roads safety projects, 217 bridge projects and we have several miles of interstate widening projects all across the state underway,” she said.

Across the state, roadwork spending has tripled from $1 billion in 2008 to more than $3.4 billion in 2022. Secretary Hall wants that spending to grow.

A big focus for her is expanding and upgrading roads in the Charleston region. “To be able to dedicate at least close to $50 million a year to the Charleston region just to deal with the non-interstate type congestion projects,” she explained.

Another major focus for the agency is shoring up the connection between Charleston and Columbia to handle port traffic from both Savannah and Charleston. Hall said the increased traffic is something that takes a major toll.

“Being able to move those goods up and down the interstate system is incredibly important to us which is even amplified when you look at the section of I-26 between Columbia and Charleston,” said Hall.

Like many agencies, SCDOT continues to feel the impact of COVID-19, dealing with decreased funding from the gas tax and a shortage of workers.

“We cut our overhead costs by about 12% for two years on the road and that basically plugged the gap and we just kept moving strong,” she said. “We never really slowed down.”

The work is part of an effort to keep South Carolina moving into the future.

“We’re all working for the same people,” said Secretary Hall. “We want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing and that we’re tackling the right priorities.”

Secretary Hall is hopeful SCDOT can begin investing up to $50 million a year either late 2022 or at the start of 2023 to address needed improvements on Lowcountry roads.

South Carolina did see an increase in car sales, providing a boost in much-needed funding to help keep asphalt for various projects flowing.