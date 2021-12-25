State park rangers to host New Year’s hikes across SC

Destination Vacation: 23 miles of hiking trails await across the beautiful Piedmont Environmental Center (WGHP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of 2022 by leading hikes across the state on New Year’s Day.

The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day. The hikes vary from leisurely strolls to strenuous workouts.

They include looking at wildflowers at Oconee Station State Park, hunting for shells and fossils during low tide at Edisto Beach State Park or learning about Revolutionary War history at the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site.

The full schedule of hikes is at the South Carolina State Parks website.