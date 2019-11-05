State releases photo, first name of 13-year-old charged with murder who escaped juvenile court

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A teen charged with murder has escaped from juvenile court, Robeson County deputies say.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating the 13-year-old boy after he escaped from Robeson County Juvenile Court around noon Tuesday.

The teen was appearing in court for “two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges,” the RCSO says.

The teen is described as Indian, with brown eyes and brown hair, who is about 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds.

He was last seen at the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton wearing a white t-shirt, beige pants and leg restraints without any shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.