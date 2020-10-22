State Rep. Nancy Mace to speak about the potential closure of Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressional candidate and State Representative Nancy Mace plans to speak about the potential closure of Parris Island on Thursday.

In a letter to Beaufort County’s Military Enhancement Committee, five former Marine officials, including a former Commanding General of Parris Island, called on Mace to stop “spreading lies and misinformation” about the base.

The Marines say the mandatory gender equality training the base must institute in the next five years is less of a threat than rising sea levels.

Rep. Mace countered those assertions.

“I know that at least one of those individuals is a big backer of the Green New Deal and that’s why we are hearing some of the extreme positions coming out about how Parris Island will be underwater, that’s not an excuse for the closure of Parris Island,” she said.

Current U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham signed on to a bill that was introduced in Congress that would protect Parris Island from possibly closing.