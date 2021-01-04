State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses the initial gathering of accelerateSC, a group tasked with advising Gov. Henry McMaster on safely scaling the state’s economy back up amid the new coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Spearman said she was tested for the virus on December 31st and learned the results on Sunday.

“Prior to this notification, I was quarantining as a close contact to my husband and son who both tested positive last week,” she said in a Tweet. “Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms.”

Spearman said she will follow CDC and DHEC guidelines protocols for isolation and quarantine.

“While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year,” she said.