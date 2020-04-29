State Superintendent Spearman announces task force to study reopening of schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced the creation of AccelerateEd: “a task force charged with studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Spearman said “we know that the virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year and want to be prepared to meet those challenges with common sense solutions.”

The task force is chaired by Dr. Kathy Coleman, director of Clemson University’s Sandhill Research and Education Center, and twelve core board members. Members will be “educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system.” Input from “a larger advisory group, as well as the education community, and general public” will be solicited as well.

Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, principal of Wando High School, will serve as one of the 12 board members.

The first virtual AccelerateEd meeting will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. It will be livestreamed on the SC Department of Education’s website. Items on the agenda include a discussions of summer learning and possible ‘next steps.’