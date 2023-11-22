LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- State troopers are reminding drivers to use caution as they hit the road this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year. There were 1,126 crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday period, resulting in 11 deaths, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

State troopers have been stationed at rest areas across the state, reminding motorists to slow down, pay attention, and drive sober.

“Don’t drive distracted, don’t drive above the posted speed limit and never drive impaired,” LCpl Nike Pye said. “And we ask that you please always wear your seatbelt.”

Troopers are also available to help answer travel-related questions like what route is best to take.

“I’ve even helped people plug addresses into their GPS,” Pye said.

Neil Villena, who is traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Greenville, N.C. to visit family, said his trip has been smooth sailing so far.

“There are parts on I-95 that are slow, but pretty much it’s average with a holiday like this,” he said. “People are traveling a lot. I mean, I expect that.”

Pye said the highway patrol’s mission is to ensure everyone arrives safely at the dinner table for Thanksgiving.

“Any time, It’s very tough to notify a family that they lost a loved one due to a motor vehicle collision in South Carolina, but it’s two times as tough when you have to do it around the holidays,” he said.

Motorists should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence throughout the holiday travel period, which begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends at midnight Sunday.

If you need assistance while traveling, you can reach highway patrol by dialing *HP (*47) on your phone.