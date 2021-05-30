State urges South Carolinians to prep for tropical weather

CHARLESTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 5: A police officer moves a traffic barrier as Hurricane Dorian spins just off shore on September 5, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane Dorian is now at Category 2 strength as it makes its way up the U.S. East Coast, unleashing flooding, high winds and tornadoes, according to published reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, officials in South Carolina are encouraging residents to get their supplies and plans in order, in case the state is impacted by storms again this year.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed this week South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Emergency managers are urging South Carolinians to start making storm preparation plans.

Those should include reviewing insurance policies and discussing what could happen during a major storm.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Tuesday and runs through November.

Tropical Storm Ana became this season’s first named storm on May 23, losing strength the next day.