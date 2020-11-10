Statehouse Christmas tree arrives in Columbia; Gov. McMaster announces 54th Annual Governor’s Carolighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The state’s official Christmas tree was delivered to the front lawn of the Statehouse on Monday morning.

Workers will now have about two weeks to decorate the tree for the holiday season.

Once decorated, Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 54th annual Governor’s Carolighting there at the Statehouse.

The event, which will be broadcast on SCETV, will take place on Sunday, November 22 at 5:30 p.m.

“The Carolighting is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the Christmas season,” said Gov. McMaster. “Peggy and I are excited to welcome all of our friends to the State House for this year’s event.”

This year’s tree is a 30-foot-tall Concolor Fir, from Pinetum Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland, and will be decorated with 13,000 lights and 900 ornaments.

Gov. McMaster’s office said the event will be held at a reduced capacity of 125 people due to COVID-19.