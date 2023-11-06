COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The state’s official Christmas tree arrived in Columbia on Monday morning.

“This is always such a fun time for Columbia and the state of South Carolina as we welcome the official tree to the statehouse,” said Charlene Slaughter, Director of Communications with Experience Columbia, SC.

Crews will soon begin decorating the large tree with nearly 13,000 LED lights and 900 ornaments.

The 57th annual Governor’s Carolighting is expected to take place later this month as Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster officially light the tree alongside special guests and festive music.