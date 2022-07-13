The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to South Carolina from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to South Carolina.

#30. North Dakota

– Moved from North Dakota to South Carolina in 2019: 971

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from North Dakota

– Moved from South Carolina to North Dakota in 2019: 95

— #45 most common destination from South Carolina

#29. Rhode Island

– Moved from Rhode Island to South Carolina in 2019: 993

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Rhode Island

– Moved from South Carolina to Rhode Island in 2019: 680

— #28 most common destination from South Carolina

#28. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to South Carolina in 2019: 1,043

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from South Carolina to Kansas in 2019: 308

— #37 most common destination from South Carolina

#27. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to South Carolina in 2019: 1,087

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from South Carolina to Nevada in 2019: 767

— #27 most common destination from South Carolina

#26. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to South Carolina in 2019: 1,280

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from South Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 189

— #43 most common destination from South Carolina

#25. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to South Carolina in 2019: 1,506

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from South Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 1,081

— #21 most common destination from South Carolina

#24. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882

— #11 most common destination from South Carolina

#23. New Mexico

– Moved from New Mexico to South Carolina in 2019: 1,581

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from New Mexico

– Moved from South Carolina to New Mexico in 2019: 355

— #36 most common destination from South Carolina

#22. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312

— #17 most common destination from South Carolina

#21. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948

— #25 most common destination from South Carolina

#20. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to South Carolina in 2019: 1,704

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from South Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 304

— #40 most common destination from South Carolina

#19. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,721

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from South Carolina to Louisiana in 2019: 1,549

— #15 most common destination from South Carolina

#18. Washington

– Moved from Washington to South Carolina in 2019: 2,112

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from South Carolina to Washington in 2019: 2,327

— #14 most common destination from South Carolina

#17. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to South Carolina in 2019: 2,251

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from South Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 1,241

— #19 most common destination from South Carolina

#16. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to South Carolina in 2019: 2,880

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from South Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 910

— #26 most common destination from South Carolina

#15. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to South Carolina in 2019: 3,094

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from South Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,647

— #12 most common destination from South Carolina

#14. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040

— #22 most common destination from South Carolina

#13. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to South Carolina in 2019: 4,184

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from South Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 4,872

— #7 most common destination from South Carolina

#12. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518

— #16 most common destination from South Carolina

#11. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247

— #9 most common destination from South Carolina

#10. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to South Carolina in 2019: 6,233

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from South Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 412

— #35 most common destination from South Carolina

#9. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to South Carolina in 2019: 6,663

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from South Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 1,147

— #20 most common destination from South Carolina

#8. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227

— 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742

— #8 most common destination from South Carolina

#7. Texas

– Moved from Texas to South Carolina in 2019: 7,631

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from South Carolina to Texas in 2019: 9,240

— #5 most common destination from South Carolina

#6. California

– Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from California

– Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803

— #6 most common destination from South Carolina

#5. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 10,143

— 5.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from South Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 9,721

— #4 most common destination from South Carolina

#4. New York

– Moved from New York to South Carolina in 2019: 10,416

— 5.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from New York

– Moved from South Carolina to New York in 2019: 3,169

— #10 most common destination from South Carolina

#3. Florida

– Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136

— 8.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909

— #3 most common destination from South Carolina

#2. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644

— 9.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828

— #2 most common destination from South Carolina

#1. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940

— 19.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740

— #1 most common destination from South Carolina