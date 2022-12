UPDATE: SCDMV officials said the Blythewood branch is the only branch accepting transactions as of Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) said Wednesday they are experiencing a statewide network outage.

Officials said they are unable to process any transactions at their locations including offices in the Charleston metro. They are working to resolve the issue.

