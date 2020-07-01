Statewide restaurant certification program launches Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new statewide restaurant certification program launches on Wednesday.

Palmetto Priority provides certification decals for restaurants once they complete a list of procedures, free online education, and a DHEC food safety inspection.

Governor Henry McMaster said the decal is given to restaurateurs, at no cost, who provide a clean and safe environment for their staff and customers.

The public is asked to report violation of any protocols. There will be a “three strikes” rule for violators. On the fourth violation, membership in the program will be revoked.

If a restaurant loses its seal, they can correct the issue and reapply.

“If you visit a restaurant that doesn’t have the new ‘Palmetto Priority’ seal, go somewhere else,” said Gov. McMaster during a press conference last week.

Leaders say the program is optional.