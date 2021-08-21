“Step up or Step Aside” says Joe Cunningham in new TV ad, criticizing Gov. McMaster

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham speaks to the media and supporters during his Election Night partyTuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Cunningham is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham calls out Governor McMaster’s COVID politicization in his latest TV advertisement released on Saturday.

Cunningham’s ad is part of a five-figure statewide cable TV and digital buy.

“South Carolina deserves a governor who will listen to the experts and put our kids first, but Governor McMaster would rather play politics and pander to conspiracy theorists,” says Cunningham, ” and the experts agree: it’s time for Governor McMaster to reverse his dangerous and irresponsible decision to ban schools from deciding how to protect their students. We’re launching this statewide ad to send him a message: step up and do your job or step aside for someone who will.”

Cunningham has released his plans in increasing South Carolina’s vaccination rate and mitigate the recent COVID surge. He has also called out McMaster and the legislature before to repeal the proviso that outlaws public schools from instating mask requirements.

