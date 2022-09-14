ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was seriously injured after a stolen car chase ended in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident initially happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Baxter area of Fort Mill before ending in Rock Hill on Cherry Road; no deputies were injured.

Just arrived to Cherry Rd at Charlotte Ave where Rock Hill Police, SC State Troopers and York Co Sheriff Dept are investigating a crime scene. pic.twitter.com/K7yBFDWHUW — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) September 13, 2022

Deputies say they responded to a call about a possible stolen vehicle. After trying to conduct a traffic stop on the car, a chase began.

The driver of the stolen car ‘rammed the patrol vehicles’ two times. Deputies were near those vehicles, officials say.

“The last time that he rammed the second deputy, the deputy was standing in the apex of the door,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “That’s in very close proximity to that deputy.”

Tolson explained that the deputy then drew his weapon and fired three shots at the individual. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Information remains limited; the Sheriff’s Office will provide another update Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Moss Justice Center.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.