YORK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is reporting a storm related death in York County.

According to SCHP, a Toyota SUV was traveling on Pleasant Road around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday when it was struck by a falling tree.

The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, and later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.