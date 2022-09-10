MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that moved across the Grand Strand Saturday morning knocked out power to about 950 Horry Electric customers in the Garden City area, produced a tornado warning in the Little River area, dumped lots of rain and even resulted in a watersport on Pawleys Island.

Horry Electric Cooperative’s online outage map showed two outages mid-morning Saturday, the largest being 914 customers. Service, but service was restored to nearly all customers by about 1 p.m.

The tornado warning was issued shortly before noon by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It included the areas of Little River and Shallotte and Sunset Beach in North Carolina. No information about any damage was immediately available.

Earlier Saturday, Pawleys Island police shared a video of the waterspout over the creek at the South Causeway on its Twitter page.

“We’re glad no one was injured from it,” the department said.

Pawleys Island resident Betsy Beamer Bailey shared a video of the waterspout with News13 that she said was taken by her husband. She said the waterspout went over their house at about 8:40 a.m.

Count on News13 for additional weather updates.