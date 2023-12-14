CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Leon Stravrinakis has pre-filed a joint resolution to expand reproductive rights and freedoms in South Carolina, which could combat the state’s current six-week abortion ban.

The lawmaker, who represents House District 119, said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter, that his pre-filed legislation would order a statewide vote on the reproductive rights and freedom of the women in the state.

“The people of South Carolina, not Columbia politicians, deserve to decide this issue for themselves just like we have seen occur in other states,” he said.

Rep. Stravrinakis said many South Carolinians have sat back and watched over the last two years as citizens in other states made moves to decide the issue of reproductive freedom after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, sending the decision back to the states.

He said it comes down to self-determination and the belief that reproductive choices should be left to a woman.

The lawmaker from the Lowcountry referred to a recent ruling in which a woman was denied an emergency abortion in Texas, which he believes did not take the life or wellbeing of a mother into account, and said those types of laws are draconian and radical.

South Carolina currently has a six week abortion ban – one of the strictest in the United States – and this proposed resolution seeks to change that and return the law to how it worked before Roe V. Wade was overturned.

He said it’s more than legislation, it’s a human rights issue.

“I’m not talking about a regular piece of legislation, you are talking about taking rights, fundamental human rights away from our citizens. They deserve to have their voice heard on that,” said Stravrinakis.

Right now, Stravrinakis said it is too early to have a proposed timeline on if this bill could become law. He said while it has support, they will have to work across the aisle as the Statehouse is mostly controlled by lawmakers who are opposed to abortion.