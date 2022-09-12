GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was charged after making a threat over the weekend toward another student and the school in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County School District, law enforcement was notified that a student from Hughes Academy made a threat toward another student and the school.

School officials said the threat was recorded on a video and included a weapon and the message was shared on social media.

The Greenville Police Department identified and located the student and the weapon.

The 12-year-old student was charged with threatening schools, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and unlawful communication.

The student was not taken into custody due to his age.