LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A eighth-grade student from Gray Court-Owings School is being charged after posting a threatening message related to the school.

According to Laurens County School District 55, shortly after noon Friday the student used Snapchat to post the message. The administration and the school resource officer were immediately notified and safety protocol was followed to isolate the student and ensure the safety of others.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested the student, district officials said. The student is being charged for the offense.

The district said no weapons were found on campus.