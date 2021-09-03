Study: 28% of young adults in SC have moved back in with parents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released survey found that more than a quarter of South Carolinians between the ages of 18 and 35 have moved back in with their parents over the past year.

The study, conducted by ISoldMyHouse.com, also found that 30% of parents “say they feel burdened” by their adult children moving back home, with 15% having to postpone retirement to support their children.

The kids moving back home feel differently, with 72% of respondents saying they see it as a “prudent” financial move.

While some may have made the move as a result of the COVID-19 economy, researchers behind the study say “the pandemic amplified a trend that has been on the rise over the last few decades,” with “sustainable economic independence… steadily receding” and young adults getting married less frequently.