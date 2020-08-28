Study: 3 Horry County cities among top 10 for most UFO sightings

EDITOR’S NOTE: All locations are classified as cities in the study, even though some are towns, etc.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three cities in Horry County are among the top 10 for the most UFO sightings in North America, according to a study done by TruePeopleSearch Insights.

The study ranks the top 10 cities based on the number of UFO sightings per 100,000 people. Surfside Beach ranked third, Myrtle Beach ranked sixth, and North Myrtle Beach ranked ninth.

Gila Bend, Arizona ranked first with 1,193.89 sightings per 100,000 people.

Rank City State Country Sightings/100,000 People 1 Gila Bend Arizona United States 1,193.89 2 Houston British Columbia Canada 902.11 3 Surfside Beach South Carolina United States 671.44 4 Sedona Arizona United States 667.63 5 Sonora California United States 554.42 6 Myrtle Beach South Carolina United States 507.26 7 Cumming Georgia United States 486.2 8 Ocean City Maryland United States 389.78 9 North Myrtle Beach South Carolina United States 380.14 10 Lincoln City Oregon United States 354.85 Source: TruePeopleSearch Insights

The study defines a UFO as an “airborne anomaly that the observer is unable to explain or immediately identify.” The study notes that most UFO sightings are determined to be common objects such as airplanes, weather balloons, and meteors after investigation.

According to the study, the most common UFO types are light, triangles, circles, fireballs, and disks.

In the rankings of most UFO sightings in the top 25 most-populated cities in North America, Seattle ranked first. Charlotte, North Carolina ranked ninth.