CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District is ranked among the “least equitable” school districts in the state, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The WalletHub report compared 79 school districts in South Carolina and ranked them on metrics including average household income and expenditures for public school elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

The rankings were released in determining where school funding is allocated fairly, WalletHub said.

Across the state, in terms of equitability, Charleston County School District is ranked in the bottom ten, specifically, no. 70.

Spartanburg School District 1 is ranked as the most equitable in the state.

Other Lowcountry school districts were ranked in the survey as follows:

Georgetown County School District – No. 19

Dorchester School District 4 – No. 38

Dorchester School District 2 – No. 43

Berkeley County School District – No. 44

Williamsburg County School District – No. 46

Colleton County School District – No. 60

Nationwide, South Carolina ranked as the 9th most equitable.

The full study and more details can be found here.