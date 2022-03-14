MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A WalletHub study has ranked Myrtle Beach among the top 20 most overweight and obese cities in the country.

Nationwide, Myrtle Beach ranks the thirteenth most overweight and obese city in the nation.

McAllen, Texas ranked as having the highest share of obese adults, at 44.9%.

The study revealed El Paso as the city with the highest share of diabetes among adults at 16%, and Jackson, Mississippi as the city with the highest share of adults with high blood pressure, 40.6%.

