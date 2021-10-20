Study says SC has nearly one open job per unemployed resident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by CareerCloud shows that for nearly every vacant job in South Carolina, there is one unemployed person.
The study, which analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed, Zip Recruiter, and CareerBuilder, found that there are exactly 0.93 open jobs per unemployed person in the state.
According to CareerCloud, South Carolina has the 23rd highest rate of unfilled jobs per unemployed person in the country.
Nationwide, the number of unfilled jobs exceeds the number of unemployed Americans by roughly 2.1 million, at 10.4 million and 8.3 million respectively.
The location hit hardest by the labor shortage is Washington, D.C., which CareerCloud estimates to have 2.37 job openings per unemployed person.
The least impacted state according to CareerCloud is Hawaii, with .41 job openings per unemployed person.
CareerCloud suggests employers take the following four steps to encourage people to reenter the workforce:
- Pay above the market rate
- Lean into remote work in the short and long term
- Incentivize commuting for jobs that must be done in-person
- Be flexible with parental leave