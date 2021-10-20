Study says SC has nearly one open job per unemployed resident

A customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study by CareerCloud shows that for nearly every vacant job in South Carolina, there is one unemployed person.

The study, which analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed, Zip Recruiter, and CareerBuilder, found that there are exactly 0.93 open jobs per unemployed person in the state.

According to CareerCloud, South Carolina has the 23rd highest rate of unfilled jobs per unemployed person in the country.

Nationwide, the number of unfilled jobs exceeds the number of unemployed Americans by roughly 2.1 million, at 10.4 million and 8.3 million respectively.

The location hit hardest by the labor shortage is Washington, D.C., which CareerCloud estimates to have 2.37 job openings per unemployed person.

The least impacted state according to CareerCloud is Hawaii, with .41 job openings per unemployed person.

CareerCloud suggests employers take the following four steps to encourage people to reenter the workforce: