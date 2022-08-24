CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With student loan debt continuing to grow nationwide, South Carolina is placed among the top list of states with the most student debt by a recent WalletHub survey.

The WalletHub report compared all 50 states in addition to the District of Columbia and analyzed them based on dimensions of indebtedness and earning opportunities.

About 43.4 million borrowers owed an average of $37,000 each in student loans by the end of the first quarter of 2022, WalletHub reported.

The study found South Carolina ranked ninth.

West Virginia ranked No. 1 with the most student debt, and Utah ranked last with the least.

The study in full and more details can be found here.