Study: SC has the 12th worst pothole problem

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new study revealed South Carolina has the 12th biggest pothole problem in the nation.

QuoteWizard analyzed search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state going back to 2004. According to their findings, South Carolina had the second most pothole-related complaint search in the South, behind only Tennessee.

Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of groundwater, like rain or snow, after the water has entered into the ground under the pavement. As the water cycles through freezing and thawing, the pavement weakens and begins to crack. As motorists pass over the weakened spot, it continues to weaken forming more cracks and eventually creating a cavity in the road.

But potholes do not just cause travel issues and wreak havoc on car wheels and suspension, they also carry a significant financial burden.

AAA estimates that U.S. drivers spend an average of $306 on pothole-related auto repair costs, adding up to roughly $3 billion a year. Also, drivers that experienced pothole damage that required repair had it happen three times in a 5-year span.

Greenville, South Carolina made the list as the 31st city in the nation with the worst pothole problem.