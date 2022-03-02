CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A WalletHub study has ranked South Carolina in the top ten among states with the lowest real estate property taxes in the country.

According to the study, it costs an average American household $2,741 on real estate property taxes plus an additional $445 for those who reside in states with vehicle property taxes.

Nationwide, South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation with the lowest real estate property taxes.

The study also reported South Carolina to be the 46th state with the lowest vehicle property taxes.

The real estate taxes on South Carolina’s median state home value and median U.S. home value are $924 and $1,238, respectfully. The state’s vehicle property tax on a best-selling car is $631.

The full study and more details can be viewed here.