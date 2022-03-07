CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tax season has arrived and WalletHub ranked South Carolina among states with the lowest tax rates in the nation.

According to WalletHub, an estimated 44 million Americans will have to pay taxes late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the season alone can be stressful for those who owe money to Uncle Sam.

A survey reported that 66% of people think their current tax rate is too high.

Nationwide, South Carolina ranks as having the fourteenth lowest tax rate with 9.05%, the study reported.

The study ranked Alaska as having the lowest in the nation at 5.84% and Illinois as the highest at 15.01%.

The full study and more details can be found here.