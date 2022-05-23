CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A WalletHub survey ranked South Carolina among the top ten list of best states for military retirees.

The WalletHub report compared all 50 states in addition to the District of Columbia and ranked them based on 29 key indicators.

The rankings consider metrics “ranging from veterans per capita to number of VA health facilities to job opportunities for veterans.”

Nationwide, South Carolina ranks the seventh best state for military retirees.

Virginia ranked as the best state overall with Vermont listed as the worst.

The full study and more details can be found here.