Study shows SC #6 most dangerous state

A new study finds South Carolina is the number 6 most dangerous state in America.

The good news is the U.S. has seen unprecedented declines in crime over the last 25 years. But, it is still an enormous problem in our society.

SafeHome.org released a study on Wednesday on the Most Dangerous States in America, using the latest data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program. (The data was issued by the FBI in October 2018 with statistics from 2017)

The study analyzed six categories to determine the rankings: population, violent crime trend, violent crimes, property crime trends, property crime and citizen-to-officer-ratio.

South Carolina consistently ranked near the top for these specific crimes:

Property Crime: Ranks 5th highest state with 3,196 cases per 100,000 people

highest state with 3,196 cases per 100,000 people Larceny: Ranks 5th highest state with 2,289 cases per 100,000 people

Here’s a look at the national statistics and trends:

Violent Crimes: 394 cases per 100,000 people. Down .02% year-over-year

Murder: 5.3 cases per 100,000 people. Down .07% year-over-year

Rape: 41.7 cases per 100,000 people. Up 2.5% year-over-year

Robbery: 98 cases per 100,000 people. Down 4% year-over-year

Aggravated Assault: 248 cases per 100,000 people. Up 1.0% year-over-year

