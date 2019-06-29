Study shows South Carolina facing an EMT shortage

A new study shows that South Carolina is facing a statewide shortage of EMT workers.

Research by the South Carolina EMS Association and the South Carolina Office of Healthcare Workforce found that. compared to last year, there was a 40% decline in people signing up and graduating from EMS training courses.

“Your heart’s definitely got to be there because it’s not for everyone,” said EMT worker and firefighter Trevor Owens.

The research also found that burnout is an issue with more than 70% of workers leaving the profession after only eight years.

The EMS Association is launching a new initiative targeting high school seniors.

Advocates are also pushing for higher pay as EMTs in South Carolina earn abou $33,000 a year.