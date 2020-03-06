Summerville man charged with 20 counts of exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested on 20 charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Steven Michael Kuhn (48) is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

A CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children initiated the investigation.

If convicted on all counts, Kuhn could face up to a 200-year sentence.

The Office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is prosecuting the case.