Summerville man sentenced in string of armed robberies, shootout with troopers

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old Summerville man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies that ended with a high-speed chase and shootout with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., Julius Hamilton Washington was arrested three years ago after robbing at least four businesses in North and South Carolina, including two in the Lowcountry.

Evidence that was presented in court revealed Washington was one of four individuals indicted in 2018 for robbing the businesses and employees at gunpoint, including a Dollar General Store in Awendaw, a Verizon Store in Summerville, and a Verizon Store in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

The string of robberies ended shortly after the four robbed the Verizon Store in Waxhaw on February 10, 2017.

The four suspects held the store employees at gunpoint while they robbed the business of cell phones and electronic devices.

The men were then tracked from North Carolina into South Carolina where troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol tracked their car and attempted to stop them.

Failing to stop, they then fled at a high rate of speed and began to fire at the troopers, none of which were hit by gunfire.

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Washington to 144 months in federal prison and a five-year term of court ordered supervision.

The three other defendants were indicted back in 2018.