BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility using a drone.

Officials with the S.C. Dept. of Corrections (SCDC) said 31-year-old Joshua B. Jordan attempted to fly a drone carrying contraband tobacco into the prison yard at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville on April 29.

He was arrested by deputies in a nearby field and charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

According to officials, Jordan was out on bond for two previous incidents at the time of his arrest.

In March 2022, Jordan was arrested after he allegedly crashed a drone filled drugs, hacksaw blades and lighters into the yard at Lieber Correctional Institution. He was released on $25,000 bond.

A month later, he was arrested again after allegedly setting fire to the home of an SCDC contraband officer in a suspected retaliation plot. He was again released on $200,000 bond.