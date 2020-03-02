Sumter County deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest Sunday

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Sumter County deputy who was killed in the line of duty was laid to rest over the weekend.

Cpl. Andrew Gillette was attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice with other deputies when the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputies. Gillette was killed after being struck in the chest by that suspect.

Other deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

Hundreds of people, including family, friends and members of the law enforcement community, gathered for a visitation and funeral Sunday afternoon at the Sumter County Civic Center.

Cpl. Gillette joined the force in 2013 and served for 12 years in the U.S. Air Force. He leaves behind a wife and son.