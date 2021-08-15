Sumter man named State Command Cheif by South Carolina Air National Guard

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C (WCBD) – U.S. Air Force Cheif Master Sergeant Isaac M. Carr is announced as the 14th South Carolina Air National Guard’s (SCANG) State Command Cheif.

A ceremony was held on Saturday, presided over U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott Bridgers where Carr assumed responsibility from the retiring State Command Cheif, Cheif Master Sgt. Kevin Thomas.

Carr will represent the highest level of enlisted leadership, as he is directly responsible for all matters concerning professional development, readiness, training, utilization, health, morale, and welfare for more than 1,400 enlisted members of SCANG.

Formerly, Carr served as the 169th Mission Support Group Superintendent where he advised the group commander on various military matters in addition to family concerns, health, and quality of life for enlisted Airmen. As a civilian, Carr works as a financial advisor for a financial planning firm in Sumter, South Carolina.