SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD)- The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman and her son who were last seen in Beaufort.

According to police, 20-year-old Sophia Vandam and her 2-year-old son, Matayo, were last seen on June 24 in Beaufort before driving back to Sumter.

Authorities said family members have not heard from Vandam since then, and law enforcement officials have also been unable to make contact with her.

Her car was located at their home, according to police. It is unclear where the pair may have gone or how they are traveling.

If you see them or have any information, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at (803) 436-2700.

