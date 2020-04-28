Sunshine House offering discounted childcare to essential workers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy announced on Tuesday that they will be providing discounted childcare to essential workers across SC.

The discount is part of the Childcare Assistance Program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It is currently in effect until the end of August, but could be extended if necessary.

Under the program, essential workers will only be responsible for a weekly co-pay, the rest of the cost will be covered by the state.

A full list of essential workers can be found in here.

The Sunshine House said “we are proud to support essential employees and to provide them with discounted childcare and early education….we are honored to give them peace of mind that their children are safe and being well cared for while they take care of our community.”

Click here to learn more about the program.