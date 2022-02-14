Survey: 95% of Santee Cooper residential customers satisfied with power service

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper announces that the utility’s customer satisfaction rate topped the national average, according to an independent survey.

A survey conducted by MarketSearch shows that 95% of Santee Cooper’s residential customers are satisfied with their utility services.

The utility says that the national average for residential customer satisfaction among power companies is 91%, and among Santee Cooper customers, 63% said they are very satisfied.

The survey has been conducted every year since 1992, and it asks customers about power quality, customer service, rates and value, conservation programs, and general image.

Santee Cooper was rated as having the highest quality of electric power (98%), keeping power outages at a minimum (97%), restoring power as quickly as possible after outages (97%), responding quickly to customer questions and problems (94%) and its care for customers (93%).

“Santee Cooper employees worked diligently, despite the ongoing circumstances of the pandemic, to offer excellent customer service and provide low-cost, reliable, environmentally responsible power,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “Our team also installed systems in 2021 that modernize the grid, which will allow us to roll out new programs that improve customer choice and control so we can continue to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

The power company serves over 198,000 residential customers in Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry counties.