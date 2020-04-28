Survey: Accelerate SC seeks input on reopening from business owners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Accelerate SC, Governor Henry McMaster’s COVID-19 Task Force, is working with the SC Chamber of Commerce to gather data from businesses around the state.

The task force will use data collected in the survey to make decisions about when and how to “reopen and revitalize SC businesses.”

The short survey asks 17 questions and only takes around 10 minutes. The questions are mostly multiple choice, with the option to elaborate on some.

There are basic background questions to establish the scope and size of the business, and some more in depth questions such as “what are your current business challengers” and “what do you need to restart and bring employees back to work full-time?” The survey also seeks to understand the impact of COVID-19 on employees, by asked questions such as “has COVID-19 required you to furlough/layoff employees” and “have the employees in your business taken a pay cut due to COVID-19?”

Survey responses are due by Thursday, April 30. To complete the survey, click here.