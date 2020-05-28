Survey shows SC school board members not confident in online learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Only 20% of school board members across South Carolina believe students get the same amount of learning online as they do in person.

A new survey found 80% believe students should be allowed to start the next school year in the next grade.

That survey found the top concerns with opening school this fall are hygiene measures, social distancing, and making up for lost time.

Charleston County School District officials say they hope to have a plan in place by the end of June.

“We want to make sure that they’ve got advanced warning and have the ability to figure out how they can manage, again, knowing that we’re gonna, we’re gonna maximize our ability to have kids in schools safely.”

The statewide survey of school board members also found 80% believe standardized testing should be suspended again next year so that teachers have more time to focus on student learning.