Survey to get feedback from South Carolina High School League on how to proceed with sports this Fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A survey was sent to high schools in the South Carolina High School League to discuss the future of sports for this upcoming school year.

Athletes say they are ready to get back to workouts and practices with the rest of their teammates. One high school director laid out the changes we could possibly see this Fall.

“We may have to have some condensed seasons. We may have to move some sports around in the calendar,” said Flynn Harrell, Dorman High School Athletic Director. “Particularly the ones that are higher impact, as far as the cases are concerned, where social distancing is difficult.”

We could also see restrictions on the amount of fans allowed at games. A decision is expected from the high school league in the next few weeks.