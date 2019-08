COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A statewide survey of teachers from the South Carolina Department of Education reveals teachers struggle to handle paperwork in over-crowded classrooms.

Over two-thirds of respondents reported having class sizes with 21 to 30 students while 12 percent responded they had class sizes above 30.

The survey found larger class sizes can correlate with a greater burden on teachers to complete paperwork and administrative activities for their students.