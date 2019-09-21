Suspect arrested after standoff at Columbia motel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Police had a tense standoff at a Columbia Motel.

Police were at the Red Roof Inn near I-26 on the morning of September 20.

They were trying to make contact with a wanted suspect who was in a room at the motel.

Officers were seen hustling people to safety, while others on a megaphone were calling for the suspect to come out with his hands up.

The suspect would eventually surrender, walking out with hands up and he was taken into custody.

The man was wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.