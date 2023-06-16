SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Highway 357 and Gap Creek Road around 12:30 p.m. in regards to a stolen trailer.

While en route, deputies were informed that the victim of the stolen property shot the suspect’s tire and started chasing the suspect into Greenville County.

A traffic sergeant noticed the suspect’s vehicle near Jordan Road and a vehicle pursuit began.

Uniform patrol and traffic units engaged in the pursuit around Hampton Road for approximately 10 miles.

Deputies disengaged the pursuit when the suspect went through a construction zone and almost hit one of the workers.

Once the work zone was cleared, officials resumed the pursuit.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect attempted to hit a traffic deputy holding spike strips according to deputies.

The deputy was able to get out of the way but received minor lacerations to his hands due to the vehicle pulling the spike strips.

Later in the pursuit, deputies said the vehicle lost control because of flattened tires and the suspect ran into the field.

The sheriff’s office said a K-9 was deployed due to the suspect not complying with verbal commands.

The suspect identified as 36-year-old Scott Brent Davis, of Inman, was apprehended after he was bitten by the dog, deputies said.

Davis was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then later booked into the detention facility.

He was charged with the following:

Resisting arrest

Failure to stop (second offense)

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Littering

Driving under suspension (third and subsequent)

Habitual traffic offender

Endangerment of a highway worker within a highway work zone

Manufacturing methamphetamine (second offense)

Driving under the influence

Receiving stolen goods (three counts)

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle in the pursuit along with the tag was reported stolen from Greenville County.

Deputies said due to previous criminal history and Thursday’s offenses, a formal bond arraignment will be held Friday at 11 a.m. for Davis at the detention facility.