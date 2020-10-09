Suspect arrested in Columbia for connection to plot to kidnap Michigan Gov.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the seven men charged for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was arrested in Columbia, SC on Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s office charged seven men late Wednesday in a joint operation with the U.S. Attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan State Police.

In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Attorney General Nessel against seven individuals known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen. Federal charges were also filed against six other individuals.

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina Wednesday and the Attorney General’s office is working to extradite him to Michigan for arraignment on charges in Jackson County.

No court dates have been set. Bellar is charged with: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.